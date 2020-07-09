Bluefin Tuna Open Season Temporarily Suspended

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2020 .

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Heritage and Climate Change (DESHCC) has implemented a temporary suspension to the 2020 Bluefin Tuna Open Season.

The suspension will run through until the 5th August inclusive. Fishing for Bluefin Tuna (Thunnus thynnus) will be prohibited during this time. To date, approximately 13,600 kgs of Bluefin tuna have been landed.

The Open Season will resume on Thursday 6th August 2020.

The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit will be enforcing the temporary suspension during this time.

For additional information, please contact the DESHCC on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel: 200 71061.