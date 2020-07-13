Ince’s Hall: Phase One Of Works Complete

Written by YGTV Team on 13 July 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services has confirmed that Phase One of the works on Ince’s Hall have now been completed. The works entailed essential underpinning along the southern external wall to the Ince’s Hall Theatre, in the interests of safety. The second phase of the project will include new accessible toilets on the ground floor, refurbishment of the ground floor changing rooms, installation of an outdoor lift direct to the auditorium and the installation of a stair lift to the sound and lights control room.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The Ince’s Hall Theatre is undergoing refurbishment to keep in line with Government’s commitment to accessibility.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, can confirm that Phase One of the works have now been completed. The works entailed essential underpinning along the southern external wall to the Ince’s Hall Theatre, in the interests of safety.

The second phase of the project will include new accessible toilets on the ground floor, refurbishment of the ground floor changing rooms, installation of an outdoor lift direct to the auditorium and the installation of a stair lift to the sound and lights control room.

The project is set to be completed by the end of August.





