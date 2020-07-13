Governor Visits RAF Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 13 July 2020 .

Royal Air Force Gibraltar welcomed His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel to the Station last week, in his first visit since taking up post in early June.

Speaking of the visit the Station Commander, Wing Commander Nel Doherty said "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome His Excellency to the Station and we look forward to a close relationship in the years to come."

During his short stay His Excellency the Governor met key personnel and received a brief on recent Station activities.