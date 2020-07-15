Gibraltar-Based Company Listed As Carbon Neutral Signatory By The UNFCCC

Written by YGTV Team on 15 July 2020 .

Local environmental consultancy twentytwenty has become the first Gibraltar-based company to be listed as a carbon neutral signatory by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The UNFCCC’s Climate Neutral Now project celebrates organisations that measure their carbon footprint, reduce their emissions where possible, and offset their remaining emissions by funding carbon reduction projects like tree-planting schemes. So far, just 300 signatories have been approved globally, including large multinational corporations such as Microsoft and New Look.

Ryan Robba, co-founder at twentytwenty, commented: “We’re proud to receive this recognition from the United Nations regarding our efforts to become carbon neutral and tackle climate change. Importantly, our work doesn’t end here - we are committed to helping as many local businesses as possible to join us in achieving carbon neutrality and becoming UNFCCC members.”

He continued: “Now more than ever before, sustainability is critical to the success of both businesses and the planet alike.”

The complete list of businesses participating in the UNFCCC’s initiative can be viewed on their website - https://unfccc.int/climate-action/climate-neutral-now/i-am-a-company/organization/climate-neutral-now-signatories