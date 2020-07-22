Visit To the Airport Terminal by His Excellency the Governor

Written by YGTV Team on 22 July 2020 .

His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, recently visited the Air Terminal as part of his familiarisation programme.

He was met by the Air Terminal Director, Mr Terence Lopez and members of the management team and proceeded to tour the different areas of the building.

During the visit His Excellency was briefed on how the different airport systems worked and shown some of the “back of the house” areas where they had the opportunity of meeting members of staff of different organisations at work.