Bike Gibraltar Wins GFSB Business Innovation Award 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 27 July 2020 .

The GFSB and Gibtelecom have presented this year's GFSB Business Innovation Award 2020 to EBike Gibraltar.

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

Due to the restrictions enforced by COVID-19 this presentation was not able to be held back in May when the winners were first announced.



Once again congratulations to EBike Gibraltar.



The GFSB would like to thank Gibtelecom for sponsoring the award and all the applicants. The judges were very impressed with the quality of the entries as always. Innovation amongst Gibraltar’s entrepreneurial community is still certainly very much alive.