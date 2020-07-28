McGrail Calls For Independent Judicial Inquiry

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2020 .

The former Commissioner of Police, Ian McGrail, has today called for an “independent judicial inquiry” by a High Court judge from the United Kingdom to be convened “without delay.” Mr McGrail says this is necessary because Gibraltar needs a “definitive, well informed and detailed assessment” without which there is a “real risk to the reputation of Gibraltar as an advanced Parliamentary democracy under the rule of law.”

Mr. McGrail, in a statement issued to the press via his legal representatives, said he is “deeply concerned” by the public confusion as to the reasons for his premature retirement on the 9th June 2020.

The matter has since been the subject of Parliamentary questions, press articles and social media commentary.

A statement continued: “In light of the public attention which this matter has naturally aroused, Mr. McGrail now firmly believes that the circumstances leading up to the early retirement of the principal law enforcement officer of the Crown in Gibraltar requires a definitive, well informed and detailed assessment.

“Just as an example, neither Parliament nor the public via the news media have been told that the notice issued under section 34 of the Police Act by the Gibraltar Police Authority which triggered the entire process was withdrawn by the Gibraltar Police Authority following strong legal representations and the Government paid a contribution to Mr. McGrail’s legal costs.

“Without an independent judicial assessment there is a real risk to the reputation of Gibraltar as an advanced Parliamentary democracy under the rule of law.

“As a loyal servant of the Crown these past 36 years and a loyal Gibraltarian, Mr. McGrail cannot stand by and watch this potential tarnishing of our City.

“The matter of the early retirement of a constitutional office holder requires to be taken seriously. Mr. McGrail calls for an independent judicial inquiry by a High Court judge from the United Kingdom to be convened without delay.

“He is sure that there can be no reasonable or rational objection to this.

“The standing and reputation of our dear Gibraltar requires it.”