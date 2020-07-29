Gibraltar Contingency Council Assesses Threat Level For Gibraltar As ‘Moderate’

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2020 .

After a review of all available intelligence it has been decided by the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) to reduce the Terrorism Threat Level for Gibraltar from SUBSTANTIAL (an attack is likely) to MODERATE (an attack is possible but not likely).

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

Notwithstanding, there remains a broad threat from terrorism and all people who live, work or visit Gibraltar should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the RGP on (+350) 200 72500 or 199 (emergencies), or online at www.police.gi/report-online. Police and security agencies continue to closely monitor the threat and threat levels are constantly under review.





