Shop Window Competition National Celebrations 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 30 July 2020 .

The Shop Window competition will take place as part of the National Celebrations for 2020, with entry forms collectable from John Mackintosh Hall reception, Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

The theme is Gibraltar National Day with all entries required to display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively. Originality of decoration, time, effort and impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the three winners. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd winning entries.

Closing Date: Friday 21st August 2020

For further information please contact the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





