Literary Festival Postponed To 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2020 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has announced that the 8th Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival will not be held this year. The Festival will be postponed and rescheduled for 2021.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The decision has been taken in light of the current pandemic, in order to protect all those involved with the Festival and the loyal audiences that the event attracts.

The successful festival, an initiative of the GSLP/Liberal administration, one of the leading events of its kind, has established an excellent reputation over the last seven years.

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said: “This decision has not been taken lightly but is in the best interests of all involved. I’m sure that all the supporters of the Festival will understand the postponement, in view ofthese challenging times. This Government have managed to deliver a Festival that has a great reputation for its quality and prestige and we look forward to an even better edition of the festival in the near future.”