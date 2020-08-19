Unite: Some Employers “Taking Advantage” Of Pandemic To Make Workers Redundant

Written by YGTV Team on 19 August 2020 .

Unite the union says that some employers “taking advantage” of the Covid -19 pandemic in order to “hit hard” on workers. The union says this has come about after the phasing out of the “BEAT” payment measures.

A statement continued: “Some employers are acting irresponsibly and even if profit margins are substantial they continue to take advantage and carry out redundancies using the current situation as an excuse to target the working class, something that will leave a lasting negative impact on Gibraltar and its economy. Unite will not tolerate any abuse be it directly or indirectly to all employees.

“Unite believes that many established company directors who have continuously made millions throughout the years, should be willing to incur reasonable financial loses to protect employment for the greater community. Ultimately, this should safeguard the employment of their most valued employees who have helped them make those millions.

“Long term changes to working practices such as automation and staffing levels are not the solution for an issue that we expect will eventually fade away.

“Covid 19 virus related sickness and/or isolation should be treated separately to the statutory minimum of two weeks full pay and four week half pay as employees are legally obliged to self-isolate and one Covid incident would mean no further sick pay for an entire year for those on statutory minimum.

“We also urge employers to act responsibly and take serious notice whenever an employee is suspected to have contracted Covid 19 virus. Health must always come before profit.

“Unite therefore, as cases increase, calls on the Government of Gibraltar to continue to engage for an industrial strategy with all stakeholders that put working people and the community at large first.

“Unite will continue to relentlessly fight any injustices and/or discrimination against our members.”