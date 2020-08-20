GTFC “Thoroughly Disappointed” With The ESG’s Remarks On Tuna Fishing

Written by YGTV Team on 20 August 2020 .

The Gibraltar Tuna Fishing Club says it would like to “correct the erroneous press release” issued by the ESG and express its disappointment regarding the ESG’s (‘The Group’s’) stance on local tuna fishing.

A statement from the club follows:

Bluefin Tuna are No Longer Endangered in BGTW

The basis for the Group’s stance on tuna fishing is that “any fish deemed to be endangered by the IUCN should simply cease to be killed for sport” (ESG Press Release 18 August 2020).

However, this premise is fundamentally flawed given that Atlantic Bluefin Tuna (‘ABT’) are NO LONGER endangered in Europe or within BGTW. In fact, the IUCN itself which GONHS has called the “globally recognised authority” on ABT, has delisted ABT from their European endangered list and has instead located them one stage away from being of “least concern” (IUCN European Red List of Marine Fishes 2015).

Moreover, the IUCN itself has noted that their Mediterranean stock assessment “needs updating” and that using regional assessments such as the European Red List mentioned above “provides information at appropriate scale for international treaties and legislation” (IUCN Regional List Assessment Webpage). It further warns that using their global red list to assess fishing in a certain region (such as Gibraltar), can “result in incorrect or even misleading assessments” (Ibid).

Even peer-reviewed scientific articles such as Faillettaz et al 2019 note unequivocally that the “bluefin stock” has certainly “started to recover”. Numerous other sources including scientific journal entries, the IUCN and the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation have also confirmed that the number of ABT in our waters is certainly rising.

The fundamental premise of the Group’s press release is therefore inaccurate and misinformed and the GTFC would implore the Group, to base its stance on the guidance of the IUCN and on the genuine science regarding ABT.

Sustainable Rod and Reel Fishing

The GTFC would also like to point out that all of Gibraltar’s tuna fishermen solely use rod and reel to fish for this species.

Rod and reel is considered to be the most sustainable method of fishing as fishermen can only fish for one tuna at a time. This is in stark contrast to the ‘almadrabas’ (commercial netting) which occurs up the Coast from Gibraltar and which can remove the equivalent of over three times our annual ABT quota in one afternoon.

If the ESG and other groups would like to tackle a certain form of fishing they should address those prejudicial forms and instead praise Gibraltarian fishermen on fishing ABT sustainably using rod and reel and with a limit of one fish per day per vessel.

Thanking the Public for their Support

Since the ESG’s press release emerged on social media the Club has observed a huge outpouring of support from the local community. We have witnesses support both publicly and in private representations to the Club.

We thank the public for their support and for appreciating that in Gibraltar ALL tuna fishermen fish for ABT in a wholly sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.