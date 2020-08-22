Catering Association To Chief Minister: Curfew Is “Discriminatory And Grossly Unfair” As Only Minority Have Not Kept To Rules

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2020 .

The Gibraltar Catering Association (GCA) has said that the new curfew affecting catering establishments is “discriminatory and grossly unfair” because it appears to be motivated by the actions of a minority of establishments who have not kept to the new public health rules.

A statement continued:

“The GCA completely echoes the Chief Minister’s comments regarding the protection of public health in Gibraltar. There is no doubt that the safety of our community is of paramount importance.

“The Chief Minister in his press release states “It is necessary to stop some of the socialising we have seen which has been contrary to the public health advice and the failure of some catering establishments or their patrons to keep to rules."

“The statement has mentioned “the failure of some catering establishments or their patrons to keep to rules." The GCA feels that this is an indication that the curfew decision has been based on the actions of a minority of establishments that have not kept to public health regulations and their inability to control their patrons. These actions are not reflective of the vast majority other bars and restaurants.

“The Association’s position is that the blanket ruling over some 300 establishments which vast majority of stick to the regulations is discriminatory and grossly unfair. If an establishment has been complying with the terms of their permits and have had no official complaints from government agencies they should not be deemed a risk to public health.

“The GCA would encourage the government to treat venues that are public health offenders on a case by case basis and would fully support any legitimate closures of businesses on this basis.

“The Association hopes that this curfew which eliminates a key business hour for many of our rule abiding members will be lifted as soon as possible and reiterates its desire to engage proactively with government agencies.”