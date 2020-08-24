Unite: Chamber Is “Out Of Touch With Workers”

Written by YGTV Team on 24 August 2020 .

Unite says that its latest press release “has caused unease” within the Chamber of Commerce.

A statement from the union continued: “Our Union does not take the accusations made lightly and therefore invites the Chamber of Commerce to witness the day to day influx of redundancies, breaches in contracts, unlawful deductions of wages under the heading “COVID-19” and the increase of pressure experienced by employees at the workplace.

“It seems like the Chamber of Commerce is not only dismissive of Unite’s concerns over workers’ rights, but also indirectly puts into question the announcement made by the Government of Gibraltar on the 7th of August on the “substantial number of notices seeking the termination of employment contracts in July”.

“Unite is astonished at the break with reality that the Chamber of Commerce is showing.

“Unite is being called irresponsible for trying to protect workers’ rights but it is the Chamber of Commerce who are being irresponsible for only taking into account the effects on businesses.

“Clearly the Chamber of Commerce chooses to ignore the fact that employees’ contributions are part and parcel of a healthy economy.

“Unite is willing to provide the necessary evidence for the Chamber of Commerce to wake up to the reality we see in our office on a daily basis.

“It is remarkable that the Chamber of Commerce have forgotten that they were present throughout all the discussions of the Coronavirus Economic Liaison & Advisory Committee (CELAC) and in particular those that focussed on proposed support to employees and employers over the provision of paid Covid sick pay separate from the existing statutory sick pay provisions. The foundation of these proposals is restricting virus transmission, providing a disincentive to workers from attending work when they may have Covid and protecting employers from potentially sick employees spreading the virus to other workers and customers, which could in turn result in businesses having to temporarily shut down and to incurring greater costs through additional sick pay and loss of badly needed revenue. The Chamber are well aware of the fully articulated and sound economic drivers behind these proposals and also the Government support that would underpin any such Covid sick pay.

“Therefore, for Unite, the Chamber of Commerce’s statement is unfounded, irresponsible and remarkably inaccurate.”