IDO European Showdance Championships 2021 Cancelled

Written by YGTV Team on 27 August 2020 .

The Gibraltar National Dance Organisation has announced that the IDO European Showdance Championships 2021, scheduled to take place in Gibraltar next year in September 2021, will not be going ahead.

A statement follows below:

In a letter received by the organisation from the Ministry of Culture, it confirms that Government has decided not to proceed with the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the huge impact this has had on the events industry and the economy. The Government in its letter also reassures its support for future IDO events in Gibraltar.

The GNDO looks forward to celebrating its 40 th Anniversary next year with more details on the activities planned to be issued in due course. For more information, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.