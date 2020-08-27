Mobile Swabbing Stations Closed Tomorrow, Saturday And Next Week

Written by YGTV Team on 27 August 2020 .

Public Health Gibraltar and the GHA wish to notify the public that the Mobile Swabbing Stations will be closed tomorrow Friday and Saturday.

This is because the focus will move to testing Teachers, Learning Support Assistants, school domestics, and lunch time attendants in preparation for the opening of schools. They will also be closed next week when the focus will move to frontline workers.

However, the Drive-thru facility at Rooke will continue to operate as normal for those who have been allocated an appointment for a test.

Remember- If you have any symptoms please stay at home and call 111.