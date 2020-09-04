New Recruits Get An Insight Into The GDP

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2020 .

Newly recruited officers of the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) were recently provided with an insight into the capability within the organisation and the role that each individual officer will undertake on completion of training.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

Chief of Police Rob Allen, together with Chief Inspector Mark Wood from the Senior Leadership Team (SLT), met with a number of the recruits at the Forces Headquarters at North Gate House, in the Naval Base. Some of the recruits are already police officers with UK police forces and will complete different training, particularly in relation to local legislation, firearms requalification and personal safety training. The remaining recruits with no previous policing experience will undertake their rigorous initial training course with their colleagues of the Royal Gibraltar Police, which commenced on 1 September 2020.

Mr Allen said, “I am delighted to welcome new recruits and experienced officers joining the GDP as we continue to deliver safety and security in a changing world.”