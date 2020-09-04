Department Of Education Delighted With Reopening Of Schools

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2020 .

The Department of Education has expressed its delight following the reopening of schools.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This week has marked the return to school for children after an unprecedented long pause of six months. The Department of Education is delighted with the success of welcoming back pupils to school.

The Department of Education highlights the importance for children to reconnect with their peers in a social perspective because schools are a consistent, safe place that feature heavily in a child’s journey and development.

Director of Education, Jackie Mason, said that: “We have had exhaustive meetings and consulted with Senior Management in schools. Today we have had a further meeting with the Director of Public Health, Dr Bhatti, advising us on possible scenarios that could arise and how we would deal with those”.

Senior Education Adviser, Keri Scott said: “The excitement was evident in the children’s faces as they made their way into the school on their first day. Head Teachers have described the first day back as joyous. There was a definite buzz in the air. We understand that there is apprehension in the community, and this is to be expected. Our top priority remains to ensure the return to school is a safe, smooth and happy one for all. We are doing our utmost to keep abreast of the situation as it develops and put appropriate measures in place to safeguard our learners and staff”.

Minister for Education, Prof John Cortes, said: “I visited some of the schools today and was so pleased to see the activity and the excitement in staff and pupils alike. It was the closest to normality I have seen in months. There were strict protocols in place, which was very reassuring. I was so pleased to feel the eagerness to resume the learning journey.”