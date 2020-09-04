GDP Officers Complete Weapon Conversion Course

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2020 .

Two GDP Authorised Firearms Officers (AFO), recently recruited from UK Police Forces, underwent a weapon conversion course for the effective and competent use of local weapon system. Both officers passed their qualification shoots and are now a step closer to becoming part of the AFO compliment.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

These officers joined the GDP as a result of the latest recruitment drive. As they were already police officers with UK Police Forces, they will follow a different training programme to the other new recruits. Training for these two officers will focus on local legislation, firearms requalification and personal safety training.