National Day - Public Not Allowed To Set Up Beach Equipment In Advance

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2020 .

The Government has said that, in line with Public Health advice, beach users will not be permitted to set up beach furniture, equipment or related apparel in advance of National Day. The Government says this will ensure a clean and sanitised beach environment “for all to enjoy safely on this special day.”

The Government strongly encourages that, on National Day in particular, members of the public exercise civic consciousness and community responsibility: maintain social distancing and follow all Public Health advice.