Gibraltar And Morocco Business Association Grateful For Donations Towards Transparent Masks

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2020 .

The Gibraltar and Morocco Business Association, along with their sister group, the Straits of Gibraltar Association, have thanked those who have donated towards the purchase of over 100 transparent masks for the "Centre Sinwane" School for deaf children.

A statement from the Gibraltar and Morocco Business Association follows below:

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association with the collaboration from their sister Association "Straits of Gibraltar Association" in Morocco would like to thank HMGOG Civil Contingencies Tito Danino, Michael Bautista from Crown Pharmacy and the other individuals from both Gibraltar and Morocco who generously donated toward the purchase of over 100 transparent masks for the "Centre Sinwane" School for deaf children.

The masks will tremendously impact their learning process during this pandemic, as most students require an element of lip reading in their daily life and with the latest need to wear face masks as a covid deterrent this has impeded this.



The presentation of the over 100 transparent masks was done on Wednesday 9th September 2020 at their School in Tangier,. Present there was Steven Marin from GMBA (Secretary of the GMBA}, Brahim Krikaz (President of the Straits of Gibraltar Association) and staff from the GMBA office recently opened in Tangier centre. This presentation also coincided with Gibraltar's National Day and cakes with refreshments (kindly donated by Mr Henry and Priscilla Sacramento) were available for all the children and teachers that attend this School, it must be noted they all do so on a voluntary basis.



This Project was initiated by Ms Manar Ben Tahayekt , the Ambassador of the Straits of Gibraltar Association with responsibilities for disability awareness when seeing the mask being distributed by HMGOG Civil Contingencies to the Gibraltar Hearing Impaired and Tinnitus Association, and thinking it would be a great initiative to raise funds to purchase them for the Sinwane Centre which she visited on her last visit to Tangier as part of her objective to visit as many centres that cater for disability in Morocco and share her own experience as a disabled person and how she has overcome them in Gibraltar.



During the presentation the students and teachers were overwhelmed and wanted to extend their gratitude to Gibraltar and our generosity and wished all a Happy National day in sign language . Pictures video attached.