ISOLAS Showcase In Legal 500’s Alternative Investment Funds Country Comparative Guide

Written by YGTV Team on 15 September 2020 .

ISOLAS LLP has compiled a Q&A into the most important points of alternative investment funds laws and regulations applicable in Gibraltar. The article was published as part of the Legal 500 Alternative Investment Funds Country Comparative Guide.

A statement from ISOLAS LLP follows below:

The Q&A deals with common questions around fund structure and regulation, alongside defining the parameters within which funds in Gibraltar must operate. The article is targeted at key in-house decision makers at investment firms and aims to outline keys points to consider when choosing a jurisdiction. The chapter clarifies and reinforces the characteristics which have made Gibraltar a leading jurisdiction in the industry. The piece was written by experts from the ISOLAS funds team, Partners, Jonathan Garcia and Joey Garcia, along with Associates Stuart Dalmedo and Jake Collado.

Jonathan Garcia, Partner at ISOLAS LLP said: “It is great to have been able to contribute to such a well-informed country comparison guide, and I hope, in particular, that our Q&A will help decision-makers be better informed of rules and regulations here in Gibraltar. Whether setting up a new fund, or redomiciling an existing entity, choosing a jurisdiction within which to domicile a fund is an important and tricky decision.

“Gibraltar offers a wide range of benefits, through modern and evolving regulation to thoughtful oversight that allows the Rock to continue to attract high calibre funds. While we have provided a summary of the main points in this area in the Q&A there is much more that I and the rest of the team here at ISOLAS would be more than happy to advise on.”

The full piece can be read on the Legal 500 website here.

The guide was are produced in association with the World’s leading lawyers and give the in-house community a useful overview of the laws and regulations in key jurisdictions, for specific practice areas. Legal 500 have been analysing the capabilities of law firms across the world for more than 30 years to better inform decision-makers.

