Call For A UNECE Youth Delegate

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2020 .

The Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations is looking for a young person, aged between 18-26 years, who can represent the UK and Gibraltar at a Steering Committee convened by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

A statement from the Government follows below:

The UNECE is one of the five regional commissions established under the jurisdiction of the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The UNECE supports countries in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its:

role as a platform for governments to cooperate and engage with all stakeholders on norms, standards and conventions

multisectoral approach to tackle the interconnected challenges of sustainable development in an integrated manner

unique convening power across the region and transboundary focus, which helps devise solutions to shared challenges

We are seeking a young person who has experience of participating in international meetings and a commitment and/or expertise in Sustainable Development Goals. The youth delegate is to contribute to the development of the strategic framework on sustainable development and its actionable work plan, paving the way to 2030.

The delegate will be funded to participate at UNECE convened meetings scheduled to take place in Geneva in October 2020 and May 2021. As part of this process, the delegate will be engaged in key dialogues on youth engagement and the role of young people in the post-2019 implementation framework. Issues such youth employability; digital literacy; social cohesion; education and identity as well as health, climate change and environmental issues will form part of the dialogues. The appointment will be from October 2020 until August 2021.

Minister for Sustainability, Professor John Cortes, clarified:

‘We recognise the importance of including the voice of youth, and that of future generations, in decisions and actions relating to sustainable development. Through these dialogues, the representative will share views but also gain experience and networks that can be life- changing.’

The Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations, Professor Daniella Tilbury, who is also the UK government representative for sustainable development and education at the UNECE, explained:

‘This is an excellent opportunity for a young person to become engaged in international dialogues. The youth delegate will shape discussions and have the opportunity to inform the views of decision-makers, and influencers, about Gibraltar and its people.’

If you are between 18-26 years old and have an interest in this role please submit a brief curriculum vitae and short note explaining why you would like to be a UNECE youth delegate. Please send this to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before the 25th September.





