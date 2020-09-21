Ocean Village Donates Free Hand Sanitizer To Gibraltar Airport

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2020 .

Ocean Village has donated complementary hand sanitizers to the Gibraltar International Airport with a new dispenser stand located in arrivals.

Emilia Hazell-Smith, representative of Ocean Village said: “We are delighted to be able to donate our hand sanitizers to Gibraltar Airport to help keep travellers safe. We have donated over 30,000 hand sanitizers throughout Gibraltar since we started distribution at the beginning of August.”

Terence Lopez, CEO of Gibraltar Airport, said: “Despite the reduction in passenger figures this year, we are equally concerned for the health and wellbeing of all our passengers and staff, and look forward to Gibraltar’s safe and profitable return to normality.”