Vasquez Consulting Joins The Baker Tilly Network

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2020 .

Local accounting and audit firm, Vasquez Consulting, has joined the Baker Tilly network.

A statement follow below:

Baker Tilly is a leading global network of independent accounting and business advisory firms with a presence in 146 territories, over 36,000 staff globally and a combined revenue of $3.9 Billion. By combined fee income Baker Tilly is the 10th largest accounting and business advisory network worldwide.

Vasquez Consulting was founded in 2007 by Ramon Vasquez & Alfredo Vasquez on returning to Gibraltar after working for several years for various international companies at their respective London based headquarters.

As part of the move Vasquez Consulting will adopt the Baker Tilly name and become its representative firm in Gibraltar.

Speaking on the appointment, Ted Verkade, Baker Tilly network CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome Vasquez Consulting to the network. Recent developments in Southern Europe and North Africa, combined with increased levels of international opportunities involving Gibraltar and the predicted opportunities arising from Brexit, make the territory a strategically important market. This is a firm with an ambitious leadership team that is targeting growth and expansion – the perfect choice to help us further build the Baker Tilly brand and strengthen our client services across Southern Europe.”

“We are very excited to be joining a group of firms that share our values and aspirations as well as a common commitment to making a difference to our clients. It is also a very positive announcement for Gibraltar as it reflects a high level of confidence in the jurisdiction and recognition that we have an important part to play on the global stage,” said Alfredo Vasquez, Director at Vasquez Consulting.

Ramon Vasquez, Director at Vasquez Consulting, added: “Joining Baker Tilly feels like a natural next step in our evolution to being recognised as a strong international player, and further supporting our clients in taking advantage of the opportunities that Gibraltar presents. We look forward to taking a proactive role in the development of regional opportunities in collaboration with our fellow network members.”