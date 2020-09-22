ESG Thank Clean Up The World Participants

The ESG has thanked all those who took part in this years ‘Clean up the World’ action over the weekend.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

This 16th major clean up comes at a difficult time due to Covid, so a very special well done to the 200 volunteers involved.

18 teams worked hard at 14 sites on Saturday removing harmful waste from our environment. Underwater, coastal, open water, green, communal and revetment hotspots were tackled and saw 12 truckloads of waste head to the dedicated waste tips.

While Gibraltar continues to see improvement in overall cleanliness, petty littering and fly tipping continues to take place and highlights a need for an ongoing review of what must be done to reduce if not eliminate this hazard to our natural environment.

Reports will be filed with information gathered by our teams highlighting the current state at specific areas and the ESG will follow up with relevant authorities and the Litter Committee.

Clean up organisers add that the community spirit displayed during our Clean Ups gives hope that we will get there, but that we must continue to work hard to achieve the cleanest possible Gibraltar we can.

Extra:

-New to Campaign was Dept of Env Drone that captured action at Rosia and Seven Sisters

-Same day lift off of waste at Seven Sisters

-Large turn out of divers – 3 clubs and large representation of Dept of Env Marine Team

-Waste went to different sites so usual single mountain was not achieved, instead we have a number of piles

Special assistance –

Rosia Bay - Led by Dept of Env and GSAC, with DOE Marine and Drone teams, Dive Charters and Diving with Nic,

Seven Sisters - Britannia Abseilers and Crane team, Royal Navy Diver Boat access

Support- Britannia, Wildlife Gibraltar, Monteverde site team, Eco Park





ESG CUTW Steering team

Thanks to all teams:

University of Gibraltar, Rotary Club International, Laguna & Glacis Youth Clubs, Europa Walks, GSAC, Dive Charters, Diving with Nic, Dept of Environment Marine and Drone Team, Ofs&Youfra, MH Bland, Trusted Novus, The Nautilus Project, OTWO Mixed team, B Company, Bruzon Team, Britannia, ESG, Helmut Team