GCA “Disappointed” With Assistance Offered By Goverment

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2020 .

The GCA has said it is “disappointed” with the level of assistance offered by Government for Quarter 4.

A statement from the GCA follows below:

The GCA is disappointed with the level of assistance offered by Government for Quarter 4 despite multiple meetings at ministerial level outlining the requirements for the industry.

Assistance for the industry for Quarter 2 and 3 ran parallel with civil contingencies regulations as we approached the Unlock the Rock date of August 1st. The Government’s assistance decreased from 60%, 40% to 20%. Unlock the Rock never materialised and what we have now are tighter restrictions and more regulations imposed on bars and restaurants with reduced economic help.

It is the catering associations position that if we are being restricted to 50% seating capacity that Government assistance should reflect assistance of 50% in rental discounts across both Government and private venues.

In addition to this the GCA feels that the 20% BEAT Grant continuation for October and November is short of what is required. It is clear that the Government was minimising BEAT assistance to 20% with a view to lifting restrictions completely on August 1st. It seems unfair that with continuing restrictions that are more severe than anything in Quarter 3 we should be only offered the minimum amount and for just 2 months.

With continued rules on social distancing and limitations on group sizes and capacity members of the association are feeling anxious about the immediate future and the reality of a big downturn in Christmas bookings which is vital for them to make it through the low season. Brexit in the new year will pose even further challenges.

The Catering fraternity are the only industry to have had their premises reduced by 50% without the corresponding assistance materialising, a point that although insisted on in multiple occasions has fallen on deaf ears time and time again.

