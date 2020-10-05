Participants To Undertake Practice Camp For Adventurous Journey Section

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2020 .

This Saturday a group of 23 participants from the Open Award Centre, all undertaking The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, will be travelling to a campsite located near Alcaidesa; to undertake a practice camp for the Adventurous Journey section of their Bronze Award programmes.

A statement follows below:

The participants will carry out activities such as camp craft, map reading and navigation as well as hiking in the area. Experienced leaders from the Open Award Centre will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety.

This will be the final practice camp for these participants before attempting their Qualifying Adventurous Journey in November.

The Award would like to thank the Bland Group for their continued support with the transportation requirements without which many of the ventures would not be possible. Also, a huge thanks to the Award’s adult volunteers for giving up their free time to help train the participants this weekend and in the lead up sessions.

Participants and leaders will all be adhering to COVID-19 Public Health guidelines and requirements throughout the venture.

For more information about the venture please contact Chairman of the Open Award Centre, Paul Lyon, on 54027052. To learn more about the Award as a whole or, if you would like to get involved, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or visit our website at www.thedukes.gi






