EU Exit MoU Committees To Meet In La Linea

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2020 .

The third round of meetings of the MoU Committees agreed at the time of the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement will take place in La Linea on 20 – 21 October.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This is not to be confused with the separate, ongoing negotiations on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.

The MoU Committees operate at a technical level and include representation of the Government of Gibraltar, the Government of the United Kingdom and different national, regional and local authorities from Spain.

It will be recalled that the MoU Committees first met in Algeciras in February and that the second meeting took place in Gibraltar in June.





