Road Traffic Accident On Waterport Road

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2020 .

At 02:50 this morning, the RGP received reports of an orange Honda CR-V which had overturned on Waterport Road. The car was on its roof and was extensively damaged.



Officers were dispatched to the scene and units of the Ambulance service and City Fire and Rescue were summoned.

The driver, a local man, was helped out of the vehicle and taken, by ambulance, to St Bernard’s Hospital for checks.



A second car is believed to have been involved in the incident.



Police enquiries into the incident are continuing.