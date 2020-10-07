Ocean Village Donates Hand Sanitizers to Help Two Children’s Schools in Tangier

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2020 .

Coinciding with “International Week of the Deaf”, The Straits of Gibraltar Association, on behalf of Ocean Village has handed over a supply of hand sanitiser to the Centre Sinwane School for the deaf in Tangier.

A statement from Ocean Village follows below:

This comes after over 100 transparent masks were donated to this same school by the Government of Gibraltar Civil Contingencies department and other private donors.

The Director for the Centre, Mr. Anass el Mamouni said that he was overwhelmed by the generosity of Gibraltar and wished to thank Ocean Village for the much-needed supply of hand sanitisers.

Additionally, The Straits of Gibraltar Association, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, presented hand sanitisers to the Association Assadaqa, which manages the school of the same name for children with Down syndrome, also on behalf of Ocean Village.

The President, Aisha Serroukh, expressed gratitude to Ocean Village for the donation and commented that “… as a school mostly funded by private donations, we are finding it difficult to keep the school open given the current Covid-19 pandemic and health regulations imposed on all educational establishments, so this donation could not have come at a better time.”

Emilia Hazell-Smith, Head of Marketing at Ocean Village said: “We are delighted to donate these hand sanitisers to our friends across the Straits, with the assistance of the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, and we feel that now, more than ever, we should unite in our efforts.”





