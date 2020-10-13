Unite Raises Concerns Over Lack Of Apprenticeships Within The Energy And Utilities Sector

Written by YGTV Team on 13 October 2020 .

Unite’s Energy and Utilities Branch says they met Tuesday 6th October to discuss matters of concern within the Sector and have highlighted a lack of apprenticeships within the Sector.

A statement from Unite follows below:

Most prominently Branch Members highlighted that for over 10 years not a single apprentice has been trained within this Sector, something which is extremely worrying due to the currently ageing skilled workforce that unless addressed will leave a massive vacuum of Skilled workers within this Sector. Furthermore, our members felt that little to no training is being offered to existing employees for them to further develop themselves in their workplace within the Energy & Utilities Sector.

Unite’s Energy & Utilities Branch agreed unanimously that now would be the right time to utilize the experienced workforce and the Sectors bountiful resources to start taking on trainees/apprenticeships to have them ready in time to cover the skills vacuum that would be left by retiring employees.

Brexit and the Border Fluidity dangers are prime examples as to why we require fully trained residents within the Energy & Utilities Sector. We cannot be found wanting for qualified residents when a vacancy arises within this Sector. More particularly so in these uncertain Brexit times where we simply cannot depend on External Labour, who may incur travel issues.

We must ask: What will happen if come January 2021, we do not arrive to a satisfactory Brexit Deal and lack qualified residents?”





