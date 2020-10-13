Public Services Ombudsman Publishes Annual Report

Written by YGTV Team on 13 October 2020 .

The Public Services Ombudsman has published their Annual Report for the year ended 2019, is now available on their website at http://www.ombudsman.org.gi/publications.htm

A statement from the Public Services Ombudsman follow below:

The role of the Ombudsman is to ‘put things right’ for members of the public who may have suffered hardship or an injustice resulting from the maladministration or poor service by a Government Department or other Public Service Provider.

The Report includes case summaries of some of the main investigations carried out by the Ombudsman Office during the year January to December 2019, with statistical information on ‘Complaints received’.

The public are invited to read through the report, and provide us with their views on any matters discussed, or indeed any queries raised.

This year, due to covid-19 restrictions we will not be distributing our Annual Report to the public outside Parliament. Hard copies of the Report can be collected, free of charge, from the Office of the Ombudsman at 10 Governor’s Lane, Gibraltar. Additionally, we may upon request, dispatch copies to interested citizens who are unable to collect Reports from our premises.





