British Forces Gibraltar Hold Mental Health Week

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2020 .

British Forces Gibraltar Mental Health Week took place last week with the aim of raising awareness about mental health within the BF Gibraltar community.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Several events took place throughout the MOD estate over the week, and included 1-1 Coffee and Chat sessions where key personnel were on hand to get advice from. There was also a number of roadshows designed to inform people of the various resources that are available should they (or others) require support now or in the future. And, on World Mental Health Day, BFGib arranged a number of activities for the younger members of the community as part of An Introduction to Mindfulness for Children event.

The week was deemed a huge success. The next step will be to form a Mental Health Committee which will continue to raise awareness and will aim to improve the mental health of the community as a whole.



