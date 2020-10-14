Gibtelecom Lodges Complaint With GRA Against Two Local Providers

Gibtelecom has today lodged a complaint with the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority against u-mee and GibFibre under the Misleading and Comparative Advertising Act 2001. Gibtelecom’s complaint relates to the form of advertising promoted by u-mee and GibFibre in respect of these companies’ bundled services to the public.

A statement continued: “The services offered by u-mee and GibFibre include, in a bundled package, access to TV channels. Gibtelecom has good reason to suspect that much of the content provided by these services is pirated and unauthorised by content owners. This illegality has been brought to the attention of the GRA, u-mee and GibFibre over a number of years, but no action has been taken to desist from this practice.

“Gibtelecom takes very seriously its corporate responsibility and reputation and, indeed, that of Gibraltar as a jurisdiction. Accordingly, the provision of all services offered by Gibtelecom (including those TV channels accessed by our customers) are fully licensed and legally authorised.”