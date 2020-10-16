GRA Clarifies Complaints Made By Gibtelecom And U-mee

Written by YGTV Team on .

The GRA has issued a statement highlighting the complaints made to them by Gibtelecom and u-mee. 

A statement from the GRA follows below:

Given public statements by others in relation to complaints made to the Gibraltar  Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”), the GRA considers it appropriate to clarify the  position. 

On the 30th June 2020, Gibtelecom made a complaint to the GRA in its capacity as  regulator for electronic communications. In that complaint, Gibtelecom required the  GRA to direct u-mee and GibFibre to cease its television services. The GRA has  declined to do so on the ground that, contrary to Gibtelecom’s view, the complaint did  not engage its functions and powers under the Communications Act 2006.

More recently, on the 9th October 2020, the GRA received a complaint from u-mee  about the wording of an advertisement by Gibtelecom of its new broadband service.  Later, on the 14th October 2020, the GRA received a complaint from Gibtelecom about  advertisements by u-mee and GibFibre of their television services. Both these  complaints were made under the Misleading and Comparative Advertising Act 2001, of  which the GRA is the nominated Consumer Officer. This is separate to the GRA’s  functions as regulator for electronic communications. The GRA is obliged to consider  these complaints, and is doing so. 



share with Whatsapp