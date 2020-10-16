GRA Clarifies Complaints Made By Gibtelecom And U-mee

Written by YGTV Team on 16 October 2020 .

The GRA has issued a statement highlighting the complaints made to them by Gibtelecom and u-mee.

A statement from the GRA follows below:

Given public statements by others in relation to complaints made to the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”), the GRA considers it appropriate to clarify the position.

On the 30th June 2020, Gibtelecom made a complaint to the GRA in its capacity as regulator for electronic communications. In that complaint, Gibtelecom required the GRA to direct u-mee and GibFibre to cease its television services. The GRA has declined to do so on the ground that, contrary to Gibtelecom’s view, the complaint did not engage its functions and powers under the Communications Act 2006.

More recently, on the 9th October 2020, the GRA received a complaint from u-mee about the wording of an advertisement by Gibtelecom of its new broadband service. Later, on the 14th October 2020, the GRA received a complaint from Gibtelecom about advertisements by u-mee and GibFibre of their television services. Both these complaints were made under the Misleading and Comparative Advertising Act 2001, of which the GRA is the nominated Consumer Officer. This is separate to the GRA’s functions as regulator for electronic communications. The GRA is obliged to consider these complaints, and is doing so.





