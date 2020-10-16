COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 16th October - 99 Cases

Friday 16th October 2020

Total tests done: 56,220

Test results pending: 6

Test results received: 56,214

Confirmed cases: 544 (+13 new positive cases)

Active cases: 99 (97: residents / 2: visitors)

Recovered cases: 441 (+2 new recovered)

Self-isolation: 703

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3

Positive cases in CCU: 2

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths: 0

A total of 17,237 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and

systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.