COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 16th October - 99 Cases
Friday 16th October 2020
Total tests done: 56,220
Test results pending: 6
Test results received: 56,214
Confirmed cases: 544 (+13 new positive cases)
Active cases: 99 (97: residents / 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 441 (+2 new recovered)
Self-isolation: 703
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 17,237 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and
systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.