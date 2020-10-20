University Hosts First Open Day Of The Year

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2020 .

The University of Gibraltar held its first open day on Tuesday.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

The event covered the University's undergraduate business, maritime and nursing degrees as well as its professional development and language courses.

Prospective students met current students and enjoyed a tour of the campus facilities including the Europa Suites accommodation block. Speaking of the visit, the University’s Communication and Marketing Manager, David Revagliatte said, “It was a pleasure to welcome prospective students back on campus. We’ve had some strong interest thanks to our commitment to in-person delivery. This resonates with local and regional students as so many larger universities are offering virtual lectures and limited on-campus activities. We are establishing ourselves as a viable option for many students.” The University recently announced January intakes for its Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) and MSc Marine Science and Climate Change degree programmes.