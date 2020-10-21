Government: "Help Defeat COVID-19 By Not Trick Or Treating"

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2020 .

The Government has said it is advising the public to avoid trick or treating this Halloween.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government very much regrets to advise the public against the practice of trick or treating this Halloween.

This has become an established practice in Gibraltar over the years, particularly for children and young people.

It is obvious that having youngsters going door to door and coming into contact with elderly or vulnerable members of the community could be a recipe for disaster.

Members of the public, and particularly parents, are urged to ensure that their children observe the advice on this issue and avoid placing weaker members of our community at risk.

We all have to play our part in order to defeat COVID-19.





