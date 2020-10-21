Unite Expresses Concerns About u-mee, Gibfibre And Gibtelecom Clash

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2020 .

Unite the Union says it “takes concern” over the recent row between all three companies and the subsequent decision made by both U-mee and Gibfibre / Gibsat in what it says is “an attempt to turn the public opinion against Gibtelecom.”

A statement continued: “Unite The Union believes that now is not the time for any of the companies involved to play dangerous games which potentially put many good quality jobs at risk and causes major disruptions to the many Gibraltarians, mainly our elderly, who are currently locked at home. Clients being carelessly used as bait because of a dispute aimed at increasing profits.



“The public are the only ones that loose out in the way that this dispute is being conducted and this is completely unacceptable!



“Unite urges the public to join us in supporting and safeguarding the good quality Terms & Conditions of Employment that Gibtelecom currently offers to its over 200 local employees. This, in the interest of our future generations should be adopted as the benchmark for all Telecommunications Services Providers in a market which is extremely profitable.



“Whilst Unite urges Gibtelecom to adjust itself to a more competitive market, we also urge U-mee and Gibfibre to reconsider their decision to “blackout” its clients as this is not the way to resolve a dispute. Show us that you care and provide the many locked up the service they are paying for.”