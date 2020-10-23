Voice Of Young People Meet Minister For Youth

Written by YGTV Team on 23 October 2020 .

The Minister for Youth, Steven Linares, recently met with the Voice of Young People (VYP).

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting was organised and chaired by VYP and included a detailed agenda with issues discussed reflecting on issues young people are facing today as well as fresh ideas members of the forum would like to embark upon.

Minister Linares was very receptive about the concerns raised, ranging from education, leisure activities, employment, bullying amongst others.

The meeting was a success with a joint commitment from all to identify solutions that will work in the short and long term. All the young people felt empowered by having their voices heard and have a greater awareness of the challenges faced by everyone in the community during this pandemic including the government.

Should you have an issues or concerns and would like your voice to be heard please come along to our drop in sessions on a Tuesday evening from 5 – 7pm atthe Youth Centre in Line Wall Road. The group welcomes young people between the ages of 13 – 25 to join them on their journey, with no criteria imposed other than having an interest in improving and developing services which the meet the needs of for all young people in our community.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or future events please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 200 78637.





