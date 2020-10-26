Cabinet Resumes Virtual Meetings

Written by YGTV Team on 26 October 2020 .

The Government says it has resumed virtual meetings of the Cabinet this morning in view of the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Gibraltar. They have also announced that the Chief Minister will host another press conference tomorrow at 4pm.

A statement from the Government follows below:

There was a discussion on the need to update Gibraltar’s response to the pandemic.

Platinum Command will meet tomorrow morning and the Chief Minister will host another press conference at 4pm.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Cabinet on the on-going discussions about the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.



