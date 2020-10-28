COVID-19 Drive-Thru Extended Hours

The COVID-19 Drive-thru testing centre at MidTown will, as from today, be extending its opening hours as follows:

•Monday to Friday - 7:30am to 6:30pm

•Saturday and Sunday - 7:30am to 11:30am

A statement from the Government follows below:

The extended opening hours will provide additional time particularly for those wishing to get a test after they've finished work. Anyone in possession of a GHA card wishing to have a COVID-19 test can call 20041818 to make an appointment.

In addition, as from today the drive-thru will be open for "walk-ins". All GHA card holders will be able to turn up, show their GHA card and get tested.

The COVID-19 Mobile Swabbing Stations have also resumed operations. The first one opened today at the Piazza from 9:00am until 12:00pm. As from next week, the timetable is:

• Tuesdays: 9:00am to 12:00pm at the Piazza

• Thursdays: 9:00am to 12:00pm at the ICC (to be confirmed at the beginning of each week)

• Saturday 7th November: 9:00am to 12:00pm at the Piazza.

Remember, do not attend a Mobile Swabbing Station if you have symptoms as this risks spreading the virus further. Go home as soon as possible, self-isolate and call 111.