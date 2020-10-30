COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 30th October - 83 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 30 October 2020 .

Friday 30th October 2020

Total tests done: 65,445

Test results pending: 24

Test results received: 65,241

Confirmed cases: 693 (+5)

Active cases: 83 (83: residents /0: visitor)

Recovered cases: 590 (+6)

Self-isolation: 362

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8

Positive Cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 14

Deaths: 0

A total of 18,600 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and

systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an

existing active case.