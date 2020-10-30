COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 30th October - 83 Cases
Friday 30th October 2020
Total tests done: 65,445
Test results pending: 24
Test results received: 65,241
Confirmed cases: 693 (+5)
Active cases: 83 (83: residents /0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 590 (+6)
Self-isolation: 362
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 14
Deaths: 0
A total of 18,600 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and
systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an
existing active case.