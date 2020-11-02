Gibraltar Christmas Stamps 2020

The Government and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau have issued a set of six Christmas stamps.

A statement from the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau follows below:

The set of stamps covers the postage values used in Gibraltar for postal operations throughout the Christmas period and feature six colourful Santa Claus illustrations. The stamps have been designed by local graphics artist Mr Stephen Perera and have been printed on a high quality, special easy-peel self-adhesive paper to assist postal users during the busy Christmas period.

The stamps are now available for purchase from the Philatelic Shop outside the Main Post Office, online at www.gibraltar-stamps.com, and are also on sale to adorn your Christmas mail and postcards at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office counters.