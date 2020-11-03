CUSP Welcomes Advice Given To Students Studying Overseas

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2020 .

CUSP has said it welcomes the recent advice given by the Department of Education to students studying overseas.

A statement from CUSP follows below:

We are very grateful to the Minister for Education and his team for listening to the concerns of parents and students as set out by CUSP. More importantly, we are grateful to the Minister for taking action. We are receiving very positive feedback from students overseas about this move, and about the work of CUSP in pressing for this.



CUSP is meeting with Dr Cortes and his team on Friday and look forward to continuing this constructive dialogue.