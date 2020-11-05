Unite And Interserve Reach Pay Agreement

Written by YGTV Team on 05 November 2020 .

Unite the Union and Interserve Defence Ltd have reached an agreement following months of negotiations, in relation to the 2020/21 Pay & Conditions Review.

Interserve and Seconded Staff will receive a 2.7% consolidated basic salary increase, retrospective to the anniversary date. The On-Call Allowance will also be increased by 2.7%.

A statement continued: “There has also been significant progress in the training and development of staff. A number of employees have successfully achieved NVQ’s in the past year, what Unite sees as a success story, giving labourers the opportunity to develop their careers. Interserve is committed to continue developing their staff throughout the contract, something which is very palpable as some local employees have promoted to senior positions within the company.”

Unite’s Christian Duo said; “This agreement comes on the backdrop of economic uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which makes the value of this agreement even greater. We have a fantastic team of Shop Stewards at Interserve, which is evident due to the progress we have made over the years.

“Finally we would like to thank Management for the favourable resolution to our claim and for the positive spirit of collaboration. We acknowledge that both sides want to further develop our partnership, for the betterment of our members and also to improve the efficiency and service to the Ministry of Defence”.