Renewal Of Red Book For Small Pleasure Crafts

Written by YGTV Team on 06 November 2020 .

The Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) have said that Red Book renewals for small pleasure crafts are now available via www.gibraltarport.com.

A statement from the Gibraltar Port Authority follows below:

This only applies to the renewal of red books for small pleasure craft at the current time and also the uploading of updated insurance policies if the policy expires mid-licence period. The renewal process is easy to follow but should anyone experience any difficulties then please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or +350 200 46254 Ext 4003 / 4004.

Please note that registrations for new craft or any other queries in connection with Red Books must be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling +350 200 46254 Ext 4003 or 4004.

CEO and Captain of the Port, Manuel Tirado commented: “I am delighted that the GPA can now offer this service online – this is the first of several online services which the Authority will be launching over the coming period offering a smooth and easy experience for our customers.”





