Bookmark Competition 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2020 .

Yesterday the Government announced the winners of the annual Bookmark Competition.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The annual Bookmark Competition is organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group.

The competition attracted a total of 243 entries.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof John Cortes, presented the awards at a closed event on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at 4.30pm at the Mario Finlayson Gallery, City Hall.

The overall results as follows:

Overall Winner Mia Hook

Winner School Year’s 3–6 Amabel Carruthers

Winner School Year’s 7–10 Mia Hook

Adult Winner Helen Mumford

Highly Commended:

Ruby Brooks. School Year’s 3-6

Josephine Anne Gingell School Year’s 3-6

Jack Owen Hill School Year’s 3-6

Alexia Israel. School Year’s 3-6

Arianne Parody School Year’s 3-6

Gabriella Risso School Year’s 3-6

Nooran Tizniti School Year’s 3-6

Kate Vinent School Year’s 3-6

Sofia Ashitat School Year’s 7-10

Louisanne Brier School Year’s 7-10

John Chacon School Year’s 7-10

Rohan Chugani School Year’s 7-10

Jeremy Ghio School Year’s 7-10

Sean Francis Ballester Adult Category

Due to no entries in this year’s 11-13 category, the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group have introduced the Dyslexia Support Group Award as an alternative prize for this year’s competition. This was awarded to Maya Bezalel Baharal.

Commenting on the event, the Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “The Bookmark Competition gives another dimension to culture and adds a literary angle to HM Government autumn cultural programme. I am extremely pleased with the high number of entries, but more importantly, with the quality of the entries. I would like to thank everyone involved in this venture, including the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, the Department of Education and especially the adjudicators who judged the competition. However, I would like especially thank the many individuals who have designed a bookmark, and in doing so allowed us to enjoy their excellent work.”

Stuart Byrne GDSG Chairperson, said: "The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group would like to thank all the participants for all their entries and hopes that in the process of doing research for their bookmark designs they found out a little bit more about Dyslexia. We also want to thank the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Education in making this a success and part of the annual Cultural Programme."





