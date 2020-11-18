New Mask Wearing Policy In Schools

Written by YGTV Team on 18 November 2020 .

The Department of Education has reviewed their policy in regard to mask-wearing in schools and educational settings. A new policy has been developed in full consultation with Public Health Gibraltar and NASUWT Gibraltar. The policy will come into effect on Monday 23rd November and will apply to all HMGoG schools and educational settings.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The full policy can be accessed through the Department of Education’s website www.education.gov.gi.

The details in the policy put into implementation the guidance provided to the Department of Education by the Director of Public Health Gibraltar.

Key points are:

- Lunchtime staff who come into school to supervise children during the lunch hour should wear a mask throughout their time in the school setting

- In primary schools, children and staff* will not be required to wear masks. However, any child or staff member who would like to wear a mask can do so.

- For secondary schools: Masks are required to be worn by all staff and students when circulating around the school building or educational setting, this includes any podiums and entry staircases into the school grounds. It is compulsory for all individuals to wear a mask whilst they are in the corridors, stairwells, toilets and all circulation spaces within the school footprint.

- For Bayside and Westside:

Students in Years 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 must wear a mask when circulating around the building, this includes the podium and entry staircase into the school grounds. However, once they arrive at their classroom and sit at their desk or work station, masks can be removed for the duration of the period that they remain in this area. Masks do not need to be worn in any lessons. Masks do not need to be worn in PE, Music, Drama and Dance lessons even when students are moving more freely throughout the learning zone. Masks do not need to be worn when students are in their outdoor playgrounds for their break time or lunch time, and are in their social group bubble. In such situations where masks are not being worn, social distancing measures must be complied with.

Students in Years 12 and 13: All Year 12 and 13 students are required to wear a mask throughout their time inside the school footprint. Year 12 and 13 students must continue to wear a mask throughout lessons, no matter which learning zone of the building they are working in. Students will be required to wear a mask throughout all activities, including examinations. This applies for all subjects, including PE, Music, Drama and Dance. Masks need to be worn when students are in all circulation areas of the school, this includes the podium and entry staircase into the school grounds. Masks do not need to be worn when students who stay at school for lunch sit down at their table in their lunch zone.

College students:

Levels 1, 2 and 3 students

All students at the College are required to wear a mask throughout their time inside the College buildings (this includes the main building, its Annexe and any off-site learning zones). Students must continue to wear a mask throughout lessons, no matter which learning zone of the building(s) they are working in. Students will be required to wear a mask throughout all activities, including examinations.

Masks need to be worn when students are in all circulation areas of the College, this includes the podium and entry hill / staircase into the College grounds.

Masks do not need to be worn when students who stay at the College for lunch sit down at their table in their lunch zone.





